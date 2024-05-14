Local crews preparing for swift water rescues as temperatures rise

Swift water rescue teams are preparing for what's expected to be a long hot summer.

Swift water rescue teams are preparing for what's expected to be a long hot summer.

Swift water rescue teams are preparing for what's expected to be a long hot summer.

Swift water rescue teams are preparing for what's expected to be a long hot summer.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Swift water rescue teams are preparing for what's expected to be a long hot summer.

It's that time of year when snowmelt from the High Sierra is making its way down rivers and lakes.

With warmer weather on the rise, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office says people will be looking for ways to cool off.

"But an average year, it doesn't look as scary and so people get a little over confident and that's when they get into trouble," explained Fresno County Sgt. Chris Tullus.

Tullus says they respond to about 200 calls yearly, so it's vital for rescue teams across the Central Valley to stay prepared.

"Public safety is public safety. It doesn't matter if you're a firefighter, medical, law enforcement. We are all working for the same goal and that's to make sure people are safe," Tullus said.

On Monday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office held a one day training with the Madera County Sheriff's Office, California Highway Patrol, CAL FIRE and State Parks to run through multiple rescue techniques, like pulling people out of the river with a throw bag or mid-air.

Officials say being prepared can save lives.

Tullus says calls are already coming in.

Over the weekend, CAL FIRE rescued a father and daughter from the San Joaquin River.

But Tullus says not every rescue effort has the same outcome.

On Thursday, a 30-year-old mother drowned in the San Joaquin River near the border of Merced County.

She was trying to save her daughter, who was ultimately rescued by her teenage son.

A tragic ending that authorities see too often.

"The ones where it's a fatality and you look back and go this could have been prevented with a life jacket. Those stick with you," said Tullus.

For news updates, follow Elisa Navarro on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.