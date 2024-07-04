Teen dies, another hospitalized after being pulled from pool at Fresno home, officials say

A teenager has died and another is hospitalized after they were pulled from a pool in the backyard of a home in east central Fresno on Wednesday afternoon.

A teenager has died and another is hospitalized after they were pulled from a pool in the backyard of a home in east central Fresno on Wednesday afternoon.

A teenager has died and another is hospitalized after they were pulled from a pool in the backyard of a home in east central Fresno on Wednesday afternoon.

A teenager has died and another is hospitalized after they were pulled from a pool in the backyard of a home in east central Fresno on Wednesday afternoon.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A teenager has died and another is hospitalized after they were pulled from a pool in the backyard of a home in east central Fresno on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 2 pm at a home near Purdue and Ramona avenues.

The Fresno Fire Department says two girls, ages 14 and 12, were taken to a local hospital.

The 12-year-old is in critical condition but the 14-year-old did not survive.

Officials have not yet shared any other details about the teens or how they ended up in the water.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.