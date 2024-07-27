Teenager killed after colliding with vehicle while riding bike in Merced

A family is grieving after a teenager was killed in a crash in Merced on Thursday night.

A family is grieving after a teenager was killed in a crash in Merced on Thursday night.

A family is grieving after a teenager was killed in a crash in Merced on Thursday night.

A family is grieving after a teenager was killed in a crash in Merced on Thursday night.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A family is grieving after a teenager was killed in a crash in Merced on Thursday night.

The crash happened just before 9 pm in the area of East 21st Street and Calimyrna.

Merced Police say a 15-year-old boy who was riding a bike was killed in a collision with a vehicle.

Sam Scheidt lives nearby and says the busy thoroughfare can be dangerous.

"It is a little bit darker on this road, so it would be hard to see pedestrians crossing or riding their bikes or anything like that so if you're not paying close attention or even if you're paying attention sometimes of a bike sneaks out in front of you, it is dark," said Merced resident, Sam Scheidt.

Scheidt says just 10 months ago, another tragedy took place.

"There was an accident that happened on Glenn and East 21st, just a couple blocks down," said Scheidt.

Authorities say a driver ran a red light, and crashed into a car.

That crash killed a 19-year-old man.

Now, residents are hoping for change.

"Talking with community members in this area I think maybe more lighting for one, possibly speed bumps," said Scheidt.

In this crash, police say alcohol or drugs do not appear to be involved and the driver remained at the scene.

"I can only imagine what she's having to go through," said Merced Co. Sheriff's Office Deputy, Michael Domingue.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office helped with the investigation and says it's a heartbreaking situation all round.

"It's unfortunate that a family has to go through with the loss of life. And an individual has to go through an accident and that a life was taken," said Deputy Domingue.

For news updates, follow Brianna Willis on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.