Telehealth options expand access to mental health support for older adults

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mental health is important at every stage of life. However, as people age, doctors say older adults can face more challenges.

According to the World Health Organization, about 14% of adults 60 years or older live with a mental illness.

"Folks who may have depression or mental illness to start with -- may grow older. In that case, they're carrying forward the existing illnesses," explained Dr. Amit Saini. "At the same time, many chronic conditions, we acquire as we live longer."

Dr. Saini practices geriatric medicine at Kaiser Permanente Fresno, while also helping at various Valley nursing homes.

He sees firsthand how life changes, such as the death of a spouse or isolation from loved ones, can impact those who are older.

"When I do not have the sense of purpose, then I may lose interest," he said. "I may not be motivated to do exercises and do all these good things that are important for me."

According to Dr. Saini, some older adults struggle with asking for support, which is why Kaiser Permanente's providers proactively educate patients about mental health. Kaiser also offers in-person, phone or video appointments with a therapist.

Meanwhile, Talkspace -- a digital therapy company -- is also taking action to become part of the solution.

The company just announced it will expand free telehealth services for Medicare members in California and 10 other states

"For every 1,000 Medicare enrollees, there tends to be less than five active providers. Then there are things like ghost networks -- when you open up a directory of providers and find that the majority of the list is outdated or not accepting new patients," said Chief Medical Officer Nikole Benders-Hadi. "So really being able to provide access to care for older adults is something that we knew we had to we had to do."

As health care providers and companies work to offer more access to mental health resources, they also want to remind everyone -- as they get older, it's okay to ask for help.

