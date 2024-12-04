Terry's House looking for community support on Giving Tuesday

Started in 2012 in New York, Giving Tuesday is a global movement that encourages people to help others.

Started in 2012 in New York, Giving Tuesday is a global movement that encourages people to help others.

Whether that's volunteering for a cause, or donating to a charity of your choice.

National organizations from the American Red Cross to the American Heart Association,

as well as local groups like Terry's House in downtown Fresno join in on Giving Tuesday.

"What we're hoping is that people give to Terry's House on Giving Tuesday," said Katie Zenovich, the SVP Development & External Affairs and Chief Fund Development Officer for Community Health System.

Zenovich says Terry's House is completely donor funded.

This year, the organization is hoping to raise $30,000 on this special day.

"Donations keep the lights on, keep the PG &E going," said Zenovich, "Keep us updated when we need to repair things."

Opened back in 2011, Terry's House gives families, whose loved ones are in critical care at Community Regional Medical Center, a home away from home.

The facility has 20 rooms, a communal kitchen and living room, and even offers a laundry room.

It gives people not only a safe space, but somewhere comfortable to stay.

"It's a home. It's a one stop shop," said Whitney Johnson, the manager for Terry's House.

"We have computers, we have phones. We have coffee machines. The living room is going to be able to give that relaxation and normalcy."

"A kid wants to come home and play in the playroom with their toys. There's books, there's DVD's."

Porsche Mancilla has been staying at Terry's House for about a week, after her young baby was born six weeks early.

Porsche says her newborn isn't just a fighter, but a beloved surprise.

"I passed out at home," said Mancilla.

"I thought it was my kidneys. I was waiting for a CT scan, but they told me no they're not going to do a CT scan because I'm pregnant. After 20 years, this is my miracle baby."

Mancilla's baby is currently in the NICU And being just across the street from him, eases some of her worries.

"With me being separated from him, it's too much anxiety and stress being that far away," said Mancilla. "I probably would've been sleeping in my car close to the emergency entrance."

Originally from Fresno, Porsche now lives in Kansas. Being far from her baby's father has been hard. But the support and love she's received while at Terry's House, has brought her comfort.

"It's not like a hotel, it's more like family," said Mancilla.

