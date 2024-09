Tips to achieve 3 styles with 1 haircut ahead of new school year

It's almost time to go back to school and for many of you - a fresh haircut is on the to-do list.

It's almost time to go back to school and for many of you - a fresh haircut is on the to-do list.

It's almost time to go back to school and for many of you - a fresh haircut is on the to-do list.

It's almost time to go back to school and for many of you - a fresh haircut is on the to-do list.

It's almost time to go back to school and for many of you, a fresh haircut is on the to-do list.

On Monday, Supercuts senior district leader Jasmine Harris and her model, 7-year-old Jacob Casarez, joined Action News to show how to achieve three different styles with one haircut.

There are nine different supercuts locations in Fresno.

To find one near you, head to Supercut's website.