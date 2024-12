Tips for keeping your pets healthy this holiday season

The temperatures are noticeably cooler, which means some adjustments when it comes to our furry friends.

The temperatures are noticeably cooler, which means some adjustments when it comes to our furry friends.

The temperatures are noticeably cooler, which means some adjustments when it comes to our furry friends.

The temperatures are noticeably cooler, which means some adjustments when it comes to our furry friends.

The temperatures are noticeably cooler, which means some adjustments when it comes to our furry friends.

On Tuesday, Action News spoke with Dr. Danielle Bernal with the Wellness Pet Company about some holiday tips for keeping your animals happy and healthy.

For more information on pet wellness and health, click here.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.