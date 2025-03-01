Tips from Valley doctor on avoiding macular degeneration

Macular degeneration is a complex eye condition that affects many people in Central California and is particularly prevalent in older adults.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Our eyes give us a clear view of the world.

Over time, that vision can become blurry.

"Macular degeneration is an acquired degeneration of the macula," says Dr. Neesurg Mehta. "As we get older, the center of the retina can get damaged and people can start to loose their central vision."

Macular degeneration can make everyday tasks like reading and shopping difficult.

According to the National Health Institute, the disease affects 200 million people worldwide, and that number is anticipated to jump to 300 million by 2040.

It's a problem that Dr. Mehta is working to deal with at the Eye Medical Center in Northeast Fresno

"I think especially as the baby boomer generation gets older, we're seeing a lot of this, especially here in the Central Valley," he said. "About half of my clinic is just dealing with macular degeneration"

Blurry vision is one of the main symptoms of macular degeneration.

Dr. Mehta says our genetic history and age is what drives the disease. There are other factors that can lead to it.

"If you have uncontrollable diabetes, high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, cholesterol," he said.

While there is no cure for macular degeneration, doctors say living a healthier lifestyle can lower our risk.

"The most avoidable risk factor is smoking," Dr. Mehta said. "Smoking will cause this to go much much faster."

Seeing an eye doctor regularly and getting an early diagnosis can prevent macular degeneration and keep your future in focus.

