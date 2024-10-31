Tips from Valley health experts to stay safe on Halloween

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Ghouls, towering skeletons and cobwebs decorate homes on Butler Avenue in southeast Fresno.

It's a sign that happy haunts are around the corner, but doctors at Valley Children's Hospital have these not-so-scary reminders.

"We really want to think about our trick-or-treating and being careful while we're walking on those sidewalks, looking out for cars," says Dr. Hailey Nelson with Valley Children's Hospital.

With the sun setting earlier, doctors at Valley Children's told Action News it's important for both drivers and pedestrians to be aware of the witches and ghosts who will be out.

"We want to make sure that they can see you and you can see them," Dr. Nelsons said. "Think about bringing those glowsticks, bringing a flashlight with you."

Doctors say parents should talk about their trick-or-treat plan beforehand.

With kids indulging in candy, it's important to maintain healthy eating habits.

"Give your children a nice, healthy dinner," Dr. Nelson said. "You want to fill up their bellies with something other than candy before we go out."

When it comes to dressing up, have an eye for safety.

"Especially if they're going to go out trick or treating, you want to make sure that it's not too long to where they're falling or tripping over their costume," says Dr. Rajvee Sanghavi with Valley Children's.

Doctors also suggest using face paint instead of a mask.

They also want to warn people about the risks of getting contacts that don't come from an eye doctor.

"You definitely want to be careful when purchasing these contact lenses, really from any store, especially if they're not prescribed to you by an optometrist or ophthalmologist," Dr. Sanghavi said. "These contact lenses can be easily contaminated and can actually hurt your vision."

If your costume comes with a prop, doctors say it's best to just leave it at home.

This is just one more thing to manage on an already hectic evening.

