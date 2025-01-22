Top two Central Section teams square off: Clovis vs. Clovis West

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tuesday night welcomes a matchup of the top two girls basketball teams in the CIF Central Section.

Undefeated Clovis West (21-0) puts its perfect record on the line against Clovis High (17-4) at home.

Cougars Junior Sadie Sin and Golden Eagles Senior Alexis Swillis (UNLV commit) stopped by the ABC30 studio to preview the game which tips off at 7:00pm.

Sin and Swillis work together off the court with Central Valley Prospects to promote girls basketball across the Valley.

