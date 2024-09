Traffic changes made to a Visalia intersection

The two-way stop at Walnut and Mcauliff Avenues has been turned into a four-way stop.

The two-way stop at Walnut and Mcauliff Avenues has been turned into a four-way stop.

The two-way stop at Walnut and Mcauliff Avenues has been turned into a four-way stop.

The two-way stop at Walnut and Mcauliff Avenues has been turned into a four-way stop.

VISALIA Calif. (KFSN) -- Traffic changes have been made to a Visalia intersection.

The two-way stop at Walnut and Mcauliff Avenues has been turned into a four-way stop.

According to officials, the changes made to the intersection will help lead to fewer traffic accidents at the intersection.

The public is encouraged to use extra caution as the changes are being made.