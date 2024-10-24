Traver teacher celebrating Hispanic culture with students

TRAVER, Calif. (KFSN) -- In the small community of Traver, most students are Hispanic, and one teacher is going above and beyond to teach them about their culture.

Music, laughter, and inspiration filled the auditorium at Traver Elementary School on Friday.

Sonia Gonzalez is a 7th and 8th-grade Language Arts and Social Studies teacher.

She says that every year, at least 95% of her students are Hispanic, so she decided to add a lesson plan that would teach her students about Hispanic Heritage.

She aims to inspire her students to dream big while staying connected to their roots.

"My parents always taught me to be proud of who I am, and they were field workers. Some parents don't know that it is a good thing; no matter where they work, they should feel proud of where they come from," said Sonia Gonzalez.

Gonzales began going the extra mile during the pandemic.

Students like 8th grader, Angel Sandoval says the lessons meant a lot to him.

"We learned about people who made a difference in our community, in our culture like Cesar Chavez," said Angel Sandoval.

Last year, Gonzalez coordinated a big celebration to wrap up her Hispanic Heritage Month Unit, which brought together students, families, and motivational speakers.

This year was no different.

"It was amazing to see all these people come together as a community," said Sandoval.

Parents brought homemade traditional Mexican dishes like pozole, tamales, tostadas, and desserts.

While enjoying the tasty meal, two speakers took the stage, sharing their stories and inspiring the youth.

Eric-Vicente Vasquez is a Traver native and now a district attorney investigator in Madera.

"I want them to know that you don't have to be ashamed if you don't know Spanish. You are still part of the culture, the community. And you can rise above any situation put in front of you," said Eric-Vicente Vasquez.

Robert Isquierdo is from New London, a small town near Traver, and felt honored to share his success story.

He focused on the importance of making positive changes in life.

"To be able to have an identity that allows them to go after what they want and not be limited by the way they see themselves so they can make a positive change," said Robert Isquierdo.

