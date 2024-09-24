Tulare native suffers traumatic brain injury in Sacramento

Emily Meneses' mom is a farmworker and a single mother who is now doing everything she can to help her daughter.

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A South Valley woman now attending Sacramento State is in the hospital with a traumatic brain injury after crashing her electric scooter last week.

Her family rushed to be by her side and is now raising money help with expenses.

"We thought we were going to lose her. Very scary, a lot of crying, a lot of panic," said Nina Sanchez, Emily's sister.

Sanchez recounts how she felt moments after getting the call every family dreads.

Her sister, Emily Meneses, was riding her scooter home from work in Sacramento Friday afternoon when police say she crashed into a parked car.

"She lives less than ten minutes away from work and she was less than two minutes out from getting home," said Sanchez.

Thankfully, her roommate was tracking her location and noticed she stopped moving and knew something was wrong.

Emily fractured her skull in the crash and suffered a brain bleed.

"She remembers going to work in the morning but she has no memory of anything else," said Sanchez.

Emily grew up in Tulare and now attends Sacramento State where she's studying speech pathology.

The 19-year-old enjoys the outdoors and spending time with family.

While she is expected to be alright and return to doing what she loves, her doctors say it is going to be a long road to recovery.

Her mom is a farmworker, and a single mother, who is now doing everything she can to help her daughter.

"She's not going to work so she can be here in the hospital with Emily for as long as it takes. I started a GoFundMe yesterday to help offset her costs," said Sanchez.

If you would like to contribute to the GoFundMe page, click here.