Tulare Salvation Army gives away hundreds of food boxes ahead of Thanksgiving

If you're starting your shopping for Thanksgiving, be prepared to pay more than last year.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The high price of food has many Valley residents lining up for help ahead of the holiday.

The line at the Tulare Salvation Army wrapped around the building Wednesday morning, but the wait for free food boxes was worth it for those who would otherwise go without.

"If it wasn't for the Salvation Army giving us a meal then we most likely wouldn't be having Thanksgiving this year," said Somalia Crossley, a mother of three with a working husband.

This year, the average price for a Thanksgiving meal for 10 people in the West is now about $68 dollars, which is about four dollars more than in 2023.

"Everything is expensive. Every time we go in a store, it's like we couldn't even get a turkey this year. So, coming here this year to get a turkey for free is awesome and we love it," expressed Crossley.

Twice a month the Salvation Army in Tulare gives out more than 500 food boxes to hundreds of people in need.

This week's distribution is a little different.

For many, it means actually having a Thanksgiving meal.

"My grandpa is gonna enjoy his Thanksgiving, that's all that matters," said Savanah, who is a working mom with four kids.

She says without support like this, her family wouldn't have a nice holiday meal or other meals throughout the year.

"It has been helping to feed our families sometimes and with the community giving us food it helps feed their little tummies, my children," expressed Savanah.

The Salvation Army relies on donations to make these giveaways possible.

Eagle Mountain Casino provided 100 turkeys to give to local families.

"These food boxes are especially good because they have turkey, jam, and they have all the ingredients needed to have a special thanksgiving dinner," said Julio Vasquez, who has been around the Salvation Army for 35 years.

Vasquez says he can't help but notice how much things have changed since he started.

"It was rare to see a working family coming to us. It was rare to see a whole family coming to us for assistance. But now we see working families, we see seniors who have difficulties," recalled Vasquez.

Working families like Sylvia's, who says despite her husband's income, feeding their six children has been more difficult than ever before.

"With the help they are giving us now we can have something to celebrate Thanksgiving," Sylvia expressed.

The Salvation Army says the holidays can be a financially stressful time and that's why they want to help.

Next Tuesday, the Salvation Army in Visalia will be giving away food boxes.

If you would like to donate or if you are in need of a box, you can reach out to the Salvation Army.

