Two people injured following shooting outside of Madera, deputies say

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for a person who shot two people just outside of Madera.

Deputies responded to the area of Avenue 13 1/2 and Wood Street around 3 a.m. on Saturday.

When they arrived, they found two people who had been shot.

The victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

At this time, no suspect information has been released.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to contact the office by calling or through the MCSO app.