Tywain Robinson sentenced 50 years to life for 2021 murder and attempted murder

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno County judge has sentenced convicted killer Tywain Robinson to 50 years to life in prison.

Jurors found Robinson guilty back in October for the 2021 murder of 24-year-old Issac Jackson and the attempted murder of another man.

Robinson admitted on the stand to opening fire through a door and wall of his apartment, killing Jackson.

He had claimed it was self-defense because he saw two men coming to confront him and he believed one of them was armed.