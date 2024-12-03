A series of deadly crashes show a disturbing trend of young people suspected of getting behind the wheel under the influence.

Underage drinking and driving blamed for several deadly crashes in Fresno County

A number of deadly crashes in the Valley in recent days have involved underage drivers who were allegedly under the influence.

A number of deadly crashes in the Valley in recent days have involved underage drivers who were allegedly under the influence.

A number of deadly crashes in the Valley in recent days have involved underage drivers who were allegedly under the influence.

A number of deadly crashes in the Valley in recent days have involved underage drivers who were allegedly under the influence.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A number of deadly crashes in the Valley in recent days have involved underage drivers who were allegedly under the influence.

It's something Mothers Against Drunk Drivers (MADD) says is all too common.

"80 percent of my job is underage drinking prevention whether that be impairment from alcohol, impairment from cannabis, impairment from medical prescription pills, the education is not there. It is lacking," said Jasmin Rivas, a program specialist with. MADD.

On November 27, just one day before Thanksgiving, a fatal crash happened north of Reedley.

Both the driver and the passenger, both 18 years old, were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the car.

The driver, Isael Acevado, died at the scene.

On November 30, 19-year-old Tristan Castro was killed after police say he drove under the influence and hit a curb that sent the car into a bus stop near North and Elms in southwest Fresno.

The impact caused the vehicle to catch on fire.

"Right now we're sitting at 51 fatalities in the City of Fresno and my message on that is these are preventable collisions," said Fresno Police Sgt. Michael McCray.

Earlly Sunday morning, Clovis police responded to a crash at the intersection of Gettysburg and Fowler Avenues.

Officers arrested a 19-year-old suspected DUI driver in the five-car crash that resulted in the death of an innocent woman from Coarsegold, identified as Quinceia McBean.

Flowers, cards, and candles remain at this growing memorial at the intersection for the death of McBean.

Her close friends describing her as fearless and a life that was taken far too soon."

Investigators say the driver was speeding when he ran a red light and T-boned a silver Hyundai - that McBean was a passenger in.

"That's one of the most frustrating and difficult parts about DUIs.While all, if not most crimes are preventable, DUI-related fatalities is preventable and unexcuseable especially with the technology nowaways," said Ty Wood with the Clovis Police Department.

For news updates, follow Christina Lopez on Facebook, X and Instagram.