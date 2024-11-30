1 dead, 2 injured in Fresno rollover crash, police says

FRESNO, Calif. -- The Fresno Police Department is investigating a rollover crash that killed one man and injured two others on Saturday morning.

Police responded to the North and Elm Avenues at 2:30 a.m. for reports of a rollover crash.

A 19-year-old man was driving west on North when, for unknown reasons, he veered into the curb and crashed into a bus stop.

The car then overturned and caught on fire.

The driver died at the scene, and two passengers in their late teens to early 20s were injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

It's unknown if drugs or alcohol are a factor in the crash.