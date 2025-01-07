Unique housing development for unhoused veterans in Merced

The apartments made of shipping containers are expected to be ready in the spring of 2025.

A push to get veterans experiencing homelessness off the streets of Merced has resulted in a unique development.

A push to get veterans experiencing homelessness off the streets of Merced has resulted in a unique development.

A push to get veterans experiencing homelessness off the streets of Merced has resulted in a unique development.

A push to get veterans experiencing homelessness off the streets of Merced has resulted in a unique development.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- In cities all across the US, you can find heroes among the unhoused.

Merced is no different.

"To see them in that position certainly is heart-breaking, and we owe it them," says Merced Mayor Matthew Serratto.

A push to get veterans experiencing homelessness off the streets of Merced has resulted in a unique development.

"It's a 20-unit container home project focused on homeless veterans," Serratto said. "At our last 'Point in Time' count, we had roughly between 10 and 20 homeless veterans throughout all of Merced County."

Shipping containers have been stacked and fashioned into housing for the unsheltered vets.

Each resident will have a separate living space with a shared kitchen.

The outside of the structures will be covered with siding.

"It's a container home project that was state-funded through the Homekey Award," says Leah Brown.

Veterans dealing with mental health or substance abuse issues will also find counseling available here.

"Not only are they going to be housed, they're going to have permanent supportive services to assist them with any issues that they may have," Brown said.

"It's the least we can do as a community," Serratto said.

The apartments made of shipping containers are expected to be ready in the spring of 2025.

City officials say the goal is to reduce to zero the number of veterans listed as "unhoused."

"With this project, in conjunction with other efforts as well, we have the capacity to essentially end veteran homelessness in Merced County," Serratto said.

This innovative project was paid for with a $4.2 million grant through the state's Homekey program.

The city of Merced provided the land, and the Veterans Affairs office will help get residents moved in.

For news updates, follow Dale Yurong on Facebook and Twitter.