Unique shop in Bass Lake catering to locals and visitors

BASS LAKE, Calif. (KFSN) -- As we head into Memorial Day weekend and temperatures are warming up, destinations like Bass Lake are starting to get busier.

At Pines Village in Bass Lake, you'll find multiple businesses, including Out West.

Amy Sanders opened the shop about six years ago in her hometown.

"We have everyday clothing, lake clothing. A little bit of everything. Fun gifts, candles," said Sanders.

The list of unique items includes Hawaiian shirts, western wear, crystals, jewelry, and even water floats.

Sanders enjoys the reactions from shoppers.

"Some fun things for me too is that when people come in and look at everything. They get a giggle or a laugh, and seeing that brings a smile to my face too," Sanders said.

Some of the merchandise is made by other local small business owners.

Ashlee Carranza is a regular customer who often vacations at Bass Lake throughout the year and says she admires Sanders and her shop.

"I just love that she always has local stuff that people are doing. She always tries to find that unique item that you won't find at another store," said Carranza .

For Sanders, the support from near and far makes her workplace even more special.

"I love the bass lake community. We do a lot of fun events in the community and it's fantastic meeting people from all over the world," Sanders said.

Sanders is now gearing up for the summer and hoping people will include a stop "Out West" on their list of destinations.

"We are having a lot of European travelers, many people going to Yosemite, enjoying the lake, camping and hiking. It's fun meeting people and seeing where they are coming from," said Sanders.

