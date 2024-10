Valley Animal Center Trunk or Treat Car Show and Festival of Fangs

A special Halloween-themed event will be held to benefit the Valley Animal Center this year.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- We continue to celebrate the good happening in your neighborhood with a special event benefiting the Valley Animal Center.

The Valley Animal Center "Trunk or Treat Car Show" and Festival of Fangs are this Saturday at 1 p.m.

You can still register your car on their website, valleyanimal.org.

All proceeds will go to the animals in their care.