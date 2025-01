Valley Children's pediatrician named Dr. World 2024

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley pediatrician Dr. Hailey Nelson has a new title to add to her long list of accomplishments.

She was named Doctor World 2024 and now, she's been crowned Doctor Universe 2025!

We spoke with her about the exciting news and the passion behind her platform.