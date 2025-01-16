Valley communities on edge after Border Patrol agents detain 190 people

Living in fear is the reality for undocumented immigrants in the Central Valley as unannounced raids by Border Patrol agents over 190 people detained.

Living in fear is the reality for undocumented immigrants in the Central Valley as unannounced raids by Border Patrol agents over 190 people detained.

Living in fear is the reality for undocumented immigrants in the Central Valley as unannounced raids by Border Patrol agents over 190 people detained.

Living in fear is the reality for undocumented immigrants in the Central Valley as unannounced raids by Border Patrol agents over 190 people detained.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Living in fear is the reality for undocumented immigrants in the Central Valley as unannounced raids by border patrol agents last week left over 190 people detained.

"It started down in El Centro with Border Patrol, ICE and DHS, Department of Homeland Security. And then they proceeded to Bakersfield," recalled Manuel Cunha, president of the Niesei Farmers League.

"Then proceeded north. They came up to the Tulare area and into Carruthers, which is in Fresno and the Orange Cove area. Ivanhoe area, and then proceeded even further north to Madera. Up to Stockton, and then finally ending up in Sacramento."

Cunha and Daniel Larios with United Farmworker foundation say ICE and DHS targeted shopping centers, gas stations and hardware stores asking people for work permits.

The detainments have left communities in disarray and people opting out of work.

"They are scared to death they are scared of breaking up their families especially the single mom and the single parents. Now they're not going to work. So how do they live? And they're worried about taking their children to school, being arrested or taking their child to a doctor. So, the fear is great," said Cunha.

In the South Valley, the potential impacts have also been felt.

"Knowing the situation I have no doubt that everybody is very concerned," said Tulare County Ag Commissioner Tom Tucker.

Tucker explains the agricultural industry could feel a hit if people don't feel safe coming to work.

"Personnel shortages in the farming community can be almost devastating if you will," Tucker said.

"Fruit is perishable and it can only sit on the tree for so long and if it gets lost it's lost and the grower has lost an entire season of revenue."

Advocates say people have the right to remain silent and request legal counsel if they are approached.

"If you're at home, you know, and someone's knocking on your door. Don't open the door. Don't say anything," explained Diana Silva with California Farmworkers Foundation.

State leaders fear if this continues, the repercussions would be felt statewide.

"You don't come in and just start hauling off people to destroy the economy. If you do that to farming. It's over for the food chain. It's over for the food chain," expressed Cunha.

There are many resources available for people looking for them.

The United Farmworkers and California Farmworker Foundation both offer services andresources on their websites.

You can find contact information for the Nisei Farmers League by clicking here.

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.