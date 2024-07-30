Valley Congressman Jim Costa pushing for more Social Security benefits

Valley Congressman Jim Costa is pushing for increased and expanded Social Security benefits.

Valley Congressman Jim Costa is pushing for increased and expanded Social Security benefits.

Valley Congressman Jim Costa is pushing for increased and expanded Social Security benefits.

Valley Congressman Jim Costa is pushing for increased and expanded Social Security benefits.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley Congressman Jim Costa is pushing for increased and expanded Social Security benefits.

On Monday, he hosted a telephone town hall focusing on the future of the program.

Democratic Congressman John Larson from Connecticut opened the forum by talking about his Social Security 2100 Act.

His proposal would include a 2 percent increase for all Social Security beneficiaries and remove penalties impacting public servants.

He says it would also improve inflation adjustments and benefits for widows and widowers.

Congressman Costa pointed to the need here in the Valley, where he says about a quarter of residents in Fresno and Tulare counties rely on those payments.

He also answered a question about what it would take to pass the changes and said it requires more support from lawmakers.

"This legislation is overwhelmingly popular by the American public for good reason, it's common sense," he said.

The Center for Retirement Research is against the current version of the Social Security 2100 Act, as it would only apply new changes from 2025 to 2034.

The institution and other critics argue temporary expansions, which have the chance of not being extended, could end up costing the program and Americans more.