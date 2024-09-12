Valley Crime Stoppers offering $1,000 reward for information on fentanyl dealers

Valley Crime Stoppers says there have been more than 400 fentanyl-related deaths in Fresno County since 2018.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new effort is underway to combat the spread of fentanyl across Central California.

Valley Crime Stoppers has partnered with local law enforcement.

It is now offering a $1,000 reward for any tips that lead to the arrest of fentanyl dealers.

They're now teaming up with Fresno, Madera, Kings and Tulare counties to stop drug dealers from taking more lives.

The billboard you see will be displayed across the Valley, encouraging anyone with information to share it.

You can submit anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867, or by going to their website.

WATCH: Killer High: The Silent Crisis