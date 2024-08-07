Valley Democrats and Republicans react to Walz as Harris' VP pick

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The new Democratic ticket for the 2024 presidential campaign is complete: Harris-Walz.

Supporters include Dezie Woods-Jones.

She's the president for Black Women Organized for Political Action and helped campaign for Vice President Harris when she ran for Senate in 2016.

Woods says Harris needs someone not only qualified for vice president, but someone she clicks with.

"I think what was important for me is that Kamala picked somebody that she really felt compatible with," said Woods-Jones.

The Minnesota Governor Tim Walz passed infrastructure investments, cut taxes for working families, and passed a law to provide paid leave to families in his state.

First Vice Chair of the Fresno County Democratic Party, Marsha Contant, says those policies make him a good fit for the Democratic ticket.

"He's been very pro-choice and very favorable towards IVF," said Contant. "He's a proponent of gun safety, gun regulations and he was not always that way, but at some point that changed for him and he has supported that and he's pro LGBTQ rights."

Fresno County GOP Chairwoman Elizabeth Kolstad is excited about Harris' pick of Walz because she believes the choice is handing the election to former President Donald Trump.

"I think (Kamala) kind of gave us a gift. He doesn't have a very good record, it's not any better than hers is," said Kolstad.

"I mean, those are huge expenses for the American people right now as well. People need jobs, not green cars."

Former Valley Republican Representative Connie Conway agrees Walz likely aligns with Harris agenda, but knows not everyone supports Walz.

"My personal opinion, we all like each other deep down inside. It's just a question of policy, so we don't agree with policies and Governor Waltz may be very popular in Minnesota, maybe the majority, although I've seen some that are not in favor of his policies," said Conway.

Conway adds for her, what's most important is a ticket that cares about the Central Valley.

"We're not the richest spot in California. So it's important to Republicans and Democrats. So, I'm hoping that we stick to policy, and we stick to issues that are important to the Central Valley," said Conway.

Former Republican Congressman from Mariposa George Radanovich believes the election would be much closer if Harris had picked Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.

He says Shapiro would be a more moderate choice, and help balance the ticket.

"I think, by picking another Liberal and pitting Liberal Minnesota and Liberal California against the nation. I think it puts the Democrats at a disadvantage," said Radanovich.

Walz and Radanovich briefly served in the House at the same time, but the two did not work closely together.

On the other hand, Democratic Congressman Jim Costa of Fresno worked alongside Walz for 12 years.

He believes Walz has helped re-invigorate the campaign, and says the Governor is knowledgeable about issues faced here in Central California.

"He grew up on a farm in Nebraska the fact of the matter is that he understands dairy challenges. Minnesota is a big dairy state. They're one of the largest dairy states in the nation," said Costa.

Action News Political analyst Henry Perea agrees that Walz will help appeal to swing voters in California and bolster the Harris campaign.

"I think he has some strengths obviously Harris does not have. He's from the Midwest, he is a governor so he has a proven record of running a state, he's a veteran, he's a former teacher in his former life, strong union background," explained Perea.

Both Perea and Radanovich say it will be important for former President Trump moving forward to stay on message in his campaign.

As the dial turns forward at the phone bank, advocates say the enthusiasm is for Harris-Walz will grow at the ballot box.

"She wants not only somebody who can help deliver again votes, and certainly challenge those people who have been on the line -- to look at the real options that they now face," said Woods-Jones.

