Valley doctor urging bike safety during summer

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Summer is all about fun in the sun.

But if you're not practicing safety, you could land yourself in the hospital, or worse.

"CDC numbers say that over 100,000 cyclists are injured a year, and about 1,000 are killed a year, " says Dr. Anthony Yu with Kaiser Permanente Fresno.

In addition to those alarming numbers, the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration reports bicyclist deaths are higher between June and September.

One way to prevent injury - wear a fitted helmet with the chin strap fastened.

"It reduces the risk of head, face and fatal head injuries by a great margin," Dr. Yu said. "We're talking 60 to 70% reduction for head injuries as well as fatal head injuries, 33% risk reduction for a face injury."

Dr. Yu, says a common type of head injury is a concussion.

The symptoms could last a short or long time, depending on the severity.

"It could be as simple as light sensitivity, headaches that can go away pretty quickly," he said, "It can be worse than that. Nausea, vomiting, vertigo, symptoms that really persist for a long time."

Once you hit the road, ride in the bike lane.

Always follow traffic signs and signals, and stay aware of your surroundings.

"Oftentimes if you're riding on sidewalks, drivers aren't really paying attention to what's going on in the sidewalk," Dr. Yu said.

