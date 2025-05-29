Valley lawmaker offers proposal for transgender athletes ahead of track meet in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Federal funding could be on the chopping block as a transgender athlete takes to the field in Clovis later this week.

With the state also on the brink of a federal investigation over transgender athletes, Republican Assemblyman David Tangipa is offering a path forward.

"If we created an open division that everyone gets to compete here, but we still come into compliance with Title IX, I think that's an actual possible part of the solution," said Tangipa.

Part of Tangipa's district, just days away from becoming the center of a national debate.

State athletic organizers are allowing transgender athlete AB Hernandez to participate in girls' track and field at the state championship in Clovis.

President Trump has called it "not fair" and "demeaning."

His Department of Justice is weighing in,

"Federal law is that girls are to have their own segregated sports in schools that are specifically federally funded," said U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli.

Essayli is now threatening federal action.

"We're going to get involved on pending litigation and cases, and we're going to initiate our own investigations and potentially file our own civil rights cases where appropriate," said Essayli.

Amid growing pressure, sports regulators have unveiled a podium-sharing agreement.

The California Interscholastic Federation will award multiple medals in the events where a transgender athlete competes...

"That doesn't mean we are supposed to change the rules and laws to fit somebody else's individual ideology when we have to look at the grand scheme of things. Girls are girls. Boys are boys," said Tangipa.

Just months ago,

Governor Newsom called it "deeply unfair" for transgender athletes to participate in girls' sports.

But on Wednesday, his office branded the rules as "reasonable" and "respectful."

Tangipa feels it's a moving goal post.

"The athletes just need consistency. They need rules. They need foundations before the season starts for them to perform at the best level," Tangipa said.

And demonstrators are expected to protest at the championship this Friday.

Action News has now learned there will be increased security.