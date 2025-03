Valley native and filmmaker Rippin Sindher returning for showcase

Fresno County native and acclaimed filmmaker, Rippin Sindher is making her return to the Valley for a powerful cine-culture showcase at Fresno State.

Fresno County native and acclaimed filmmaker, Rippin Sindher is making her return to the Valley for a powerful cine-culture showcase at Fresno State.

Fresno County native and acclaimed filmmaker, Rippin Sindher is making her return to the Valley for a powerful cine-culture showcase at Fresno State.

Fresno County native and acclaimed filmmaker, Rippin Sindher is making her return to the Valley for a powerful cine-culture showcase at Fresno State.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County native and acclaimed filmmaker, Rippin Sindher is making her return to the Valley for a powerful cine-culture showcase at Fresno State.

The event will feature six of Rippin's most powerful short films. She joined us to talk about how each explores themes of immigration, identity, resilience and justice.