Valley native Lynn Williams headed to Olympics with USA women's soccer team, ESPN reports

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Valley native looks poised to head to the Olympics.

Pending official confirmation, ESPN says Lynn Williams will be going to Paris for the 2024 games at the end of the month.

The Bullard High grad was originally named as a team alternate but is likely being called up after the team's coach said Catarina Marcario is unable to play due to a knee issue.

She recently represented the United States at the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Williams was born and raised in Fresno, where she played at Bullard before going to Pepperdine in Southern California.

California holds the honor of the state sending the most athletes, with one in five athletes representing the US coming from the Golden State.

The 2024 Paris Olympics kick off July 26.

