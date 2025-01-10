Valley native's family forced to flee as deadly Eaton Fire destroys their Altadena home

The deadly wildfires in SoCal have burned 10,000 homes and businesses, including the house of a Valley native and her family.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Eaton Fire is just one of the wildfires that have forced hundreds of thousands of people from their homes in Southern California.

Some of those families have packed-up and headed to the Central Valley for safety.

"It's what you can do in the dark, and it was black, and I was holding a crying baby," said Tim and Julianne Vordtriede, a couple from Altadena.

"So, what matters to you in those five seconds that you are trying to get out the door."

A quick decision and instinct kicked into gear for Tim and Julianne after seeing flames from the Eaton fire near their backyard on Tuesday night.

"We are so happy that our family is safe, but at the same time, it's everything that we built and saved and just wanted our whole lives, and it's gone," said Julianne.

The flames eventually reached their home, which went from a sunny and clear view to ash, rubble, and debris.

It is a heartbreaking and devastating comparison that they say is difficult to process.

Altadena was their home for 15 years. For the past three years, they have lived in their dream home with their one-year-old and three-year-old boys.

"Our entire community is devastated, the businesses we went to, the post office we went to. Altadena is a very warm and loving community," Julianne explained.

Julianne is from the Central Valley. The couple is now staying with her Julianne's aunt in Fresno.

She says generosity and support from loved ones and friends are actions they don't take lightly.

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Eaton Fire on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Altadena, Calif.

"We have felt nothing but warm, welcoming, loving arms, and truly, that is why you come home, right?" Julianne asked.

Their dream is to rebuild one day, but they will take the next few weeks, one day at a time.

"My husband is an architect. So, hoping he can be part of making LA beautiful again. It's going to take a while."

The family is unsure how long they'll stay in the Central Valley, but hope to make their way back to Altadena and stand by their community.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with their recovery.

