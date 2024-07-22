Valley Rabbis reflect on trip to Israel amid war

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Rabbi Rick Winer and his wife, Rabbi Laura Novak Winer, spent eight days in Israel this summer, checking in on friends and volunteering.

With the Israel-Hamas War ongoing in the Middle East, both say thousands still live in fear and anxiety.

"They are still living in October and haven't been able to move on from that," Laura said.

The couple traveled to Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. Teddy bears are placed on random benches and parks, representing the children impacted by the war.

Yellow ribbons are spotted in remembrance of the hostages.

"There are yellow ribbons everywhere, people are wearing them wrapped around their wrist," Rick said. "They are knitted into the chain link fence, I mean, everywhere."

Every Saturday, Rick and Laura say thousands show up to an area now named Hostage Square, where many speak their pain.

"We were there in proximity to Father's Day, so the focus that night was the fathers that are still being held captive, and it's incredibly powerful," Rick said. "They have a table with empty chairs for the people who are not able to return home."

The couple also volunteered at a food bank and a cherry tomato greenhouse, where workers are needed.

Many of the people they had conversations with ultimately want the same thing -- for the war to end and peace.

"Everybody wants the Palestinians and Israel to have a safe homeland to live in," Laura said.

It's a goal Rick says won't be easy.

"It's complicated -- the vast majority of people are striving to make peace and resolve it, but there are centuries of conflict," he said.

