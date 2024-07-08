Valley residents work to stay cool amid excessive summer heat

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the Central Valley until Saturday, July 13.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Central Valley heat was the perfect excuse for people to find ways to have some fun in the sun.

For Nicholas Hockett and his son, the Vinland Park splash pad was a convenient option on Sunday evening.

"Going to the water park felt like too crowded and I don't want to spend that much money," Hockett said. "I just want to cool off real quick. The pool at my apartment complex is packed too, so I was like 'let's go to a splash pad' and this worked out perfectly."

He says it was their first time at the splash park and his son was having a blast.

A cold treat helped bear the triple-digit temperatures.

Acrum Arrahimi was headed to the movie theater at Campus Pointe. He says it was an easy way to stay cool.

Meteorologists say Fresno hit a record high of 114 degrees on Sunday. The heat wasn't putting a hold on people's plans.

"We're having ice cream because it's super hot, but we're also celebrating our friend who is a new a firefighter," says Allison Howard.

Howard says she's been finding ways to make sure her kids are staying cool and still enjoying the summer.

"I don't feel like these are normal temperatures," she said. "I feel like anything over 110 feels ridiculous. I don't know what the deal is being so high in temperature, but I'm ready for November."

