Valley theater company giving the full William Shakespeare experience

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Good Company Players is bringing all 37 of William Shakespeare's comedies, histories and tragedies to the stage.

The show promises plenty of zany antics with lots of laughs, and it's only 2 hours!

We sat down with Director Mark Standriff to talk about the event.