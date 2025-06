Valley therapist highlights importance of foster kids mental health

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mental health awareness and Foster Care Awareness are highlighted in May but a local family therapist is driving home the importance of continuing the discussion throughout the year.

Dr. Vicki Sanders spoke with Action News about ways to support foster youth and the mental impacts of adoption.

There are resources available for foster parents. Check out Dr. Vicki's website.