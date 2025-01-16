Valley War II veteran celebrates his 99th birthday

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A World War II veteran is celebrating his 99th birthday.

On Wednesday, Action News went to Denny's on Clovis and Herndon, where Vern Schmidt meets with a group every month.

This week, they celebrated his birthday, which is coming up on January 21st.

Schmidt reflected on his time in the military and talked about his involvement with the Honor Flight.

He was on one of the very first trips to Washington, D.C.

"It's been a real fine journey, I'm 99 years old," said Schmidt.

"I'm getting old when you meet with people like this. folks like this you get all excited again.

Schmidt was part of the 90th Infantry Division and served as part of General George S. Patton's legendary 3rd Army.