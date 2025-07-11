Farmworker dies from injuries during immigration raid in Southern California, family says

CAMARILLO, Calif. -- A farmworker has died from injuries he suffered during an immigration raid at an agricultural area near Camarillo, California on Thursday, according to a family member.

The news comes after the United Farm Workers union, in a series of posts, confirmed some farmworkers were critically injured during the enforcement operation.

"Other workers, including US citizens, remain unaccounted for," they said in a post.

A woman who reached out to ABC7 Eyewitness News in Los Angeles said her family member, Jaime Garcia, fell 30 feet off a building while he was possibly trying to run from federal agents chasing him.

He was taken to the hospital with a broken neck and skull.

Garcia's family says he was working at a farm in the area to send money home to his wife and daughter in Mexico.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by family members to help cover medical and funeral expenses.

