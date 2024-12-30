Second victim involved in deadly Clovis DUI crash dies in hospital

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A second victim who was involved in a deadly DUI crash in Clovis earlier this month has died.

Clovis Police say 42-year-old Ian Shaw of Clovis died from his injuries in the hospital Saturday.

The crash happened at the intersection of Gettysburg and Fowler Avenues on December 1 at 2 a.m.

Investigators say 19-year-old Himanshu was speeding on Gettysburg when he ran a red light at Fowler Avenue and t-boned a car in the intersection.

Those two cars then spun out and hit three nearby parked cars.

Himanshu and four others went to the hospital, including Shaw and his passenger, 25-year-old Quinceia McBean of Coarsegold. McBean later died from her injuries on the day of the crash.

Himanshu has pleaded not guilty to all six of the charges against him, including DUI and manslaughter.

The suspect's attorney says he only has one name he goes by, Himanshu, and his first name was previously given as "FNU," which stands for "first name unknown.

Officers are working with the Fresno County District Attorney's Office to add appropriate charges following Shaw's death.

A GoFundMe has been created to support Shaw's family.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.