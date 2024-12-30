19-year-old suspect in deadly Clovis DUI crash pleads not guilty

The 19-year-old arrested for allegedly killing a woman in a DUI crash in Clovis last week has pleaded not guilty.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The 19-year-old arrested for allegedly killing a woman in Clovis last week appeared in court for the second time.

Fnu Himanshu was wearing a neck brace as he pleaded not guilty to all six of the charges against him, including DUI and manslaughter.

Investigators say he was speeding on Gettysburg when he ran a red light at Fowler Avenue and t-boned a car in the intersection.

Those two cars then spun out and hit three nearby parked cars.

The defendant and four others went to the hospital, including 25-year-old Quinceia McBean, who died from her injuries.

The man's attorney says the defendant is from India and only has one name he goes by: Himanshu.

His first name was previously given as "FNU," which stands for "first name unknown."

