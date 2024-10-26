Vigil held for man killed in Hanford drive-by shooting

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Family and friends gathered to remember Cruz Avalos after he was killed in a drive-by shooting earlier this week in Hanford.

The 23-year-old was shot and killed at this corner as he returned to work Wednesday afternoon.

A gas station parking lot turned into a gathering place for love and support Friday, just days after this intersection was marked with violence.

Family and friends of Cruz Avalos gathered in prayer, with candles, balloons, and photos of the 23-year-old.

One by one, members of the crowd offering hugs and words of comfort to his mother Veronica Parker.

Standing alongside his siblings and girlfriend, Parker shared the joy her son brought to so many with his personality.

"There was never a dull day in our house with him. I can tell you that right now. He made everybody happy," said Parker.

"He was full of life but at the same time an old soul."

Cruz was returning to work at Borba's Autobody Shop on Wednesday afternoon, where he's worked for the past two years.

Parker says everyday he would return home to take his lunch break with his girlfriend and their dogs.

The hopes Parker had for her son's future -- cut short when he was shot while returning from his daily ritual.

"They took him from us too soon. He was only 23 years old. He still had his whole life ahead of him. I was supposed to help him plan a proposal, an engagement, a wedding, I wasn't supposed to be making a funeral arrangement for him," said Parker.

A 16-year-old was arrested in his death. The same suspect tied to another shooting just hours later.

"We're all hurting because of somebody's stupid act. My baby didn't deserve this," said Parker.

Parker's hope now is to get justice for her first born.

"I want these people put away. I don't want a mother to go through this because this heartache is unbearable. Unbearable," Parker said.

Parker says of dozens of people at the vigil shows just how loved her son was.

For news updates, follow Kate Nemarich on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.