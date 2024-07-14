Village Green community space opens in Clovis

A ribbon cutting was held for the Village Green community space in southeast Clovis.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A ribbon-cutting celebration was held Saturday for the new "Village Green" in Clovis.

It's a new seven-acre park in the Loma Vista neighborhood.

The celebration invited residents to a day of music, family activities, giveaways and a free barbecue in the park.

Clovis city leaders say they wanted to create a new Southeast Urban Center that features a variety of housing, employment opportunities, recreational activities and shops.

This highly anticipated space has been years in the making.

"We always want to serve our community and provide unique opportunities and this truly is one of those parks, that is far different from any other park in Clovis, it's one of a kind,'' said Renee Mathis, the planning and development services director for the city of Clovis.

The new area offers spaces for food trucks, an amphitheater, open green space walking trails and more.

Developers say they are hoping to install more playground equipment.