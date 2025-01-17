Visalia helping support displaced animals from Southern California wildfires

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Communities across the nation are jumping in to help people and pets impacted by the devastating and deadly fires in Los Angeles.

That includes Best Friends Animal Society.

"So we have thousands of evacuations going on right now and that way, no matter what they need, no matter what type of animal they have," Best Friends Animal Society Chief Program Officer Marc Peralta said. "They can come, stop by any of our locations and grab some supplies to make sure that they can safely keep their animals and have what they need."

The non-profit has also donated pet food and supplies to Visalia Animal Services - as it works to find foster homes for animals displaced by the fires.

Those who volunteer to take in a pet will receive the items for free.

"Sometimes it's just a financial burden that we can try to alleviate a group like best friends," Peralta said. "So we've seen an amazing outcry of support all over the country and people trying to get involved in taking adoptable animals, so we can make room for lost animals here in the city."

Also taking action is Elite Restoration by Villegas in Visalia.

We spoke to the business on Monday as they started to welcome donations from the community.

So far they've received water, clothing, blankets and much more, including pet supplies.

"I believe everyone puts himself in that situation where they do have pets and those become part of your family as well," Cynthia Williams with Elite Restoration by Villegas said.

The company will head South on Sunday to drop off this trailer filled with necessary items, including over a dozen bags of dog and cat food.

"That's another weight lifted off of their shoulders that we are able to help out with and the community has been able to provide extra support for these pets and those families to alleviate that kind of stress for them," Williams said.

If you would like to donate, Elite Restoration will be accepting donations through Saturday at their Mineral King location.

If you would like to foster a pet, you can fill out this application and email it to animalservices@visalia.city.

Visalia Animal Services is accepting sign-ups through Friday, Jan. 16, at 6 p.m.

