Visalia man arrested on drug trafficking charges in Tennessee, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Visalia man was arrested in Tennessee on charges of drug trafficking.

Police say they recovered several guns, including an AK-47 and ammunition, during a search of 29-year-old Guillermo Vasquez's Visalia home.

The convicted felon was arrested by authorities in Memphis on Tuesday.

His bail is set at $25 million.