WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

7 Visalia massage parlors ordered to close following prostitution investigation, police say

KFSN logo
Thursday, May 9, 2024
7 Visalia massage parlors ordered to close, police say
Visalia police are cracking down on prostitution at massage businesses. Over the past two months, officers have been actively investigating nine locations in the city.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police are cracking down on prostitution at massage businesses.

Over the past two months, officers have been actively investigating nine locations in the city.

They say that's resulted in the discovery of seven of them engaging in activities related to prostitution.

As a result, seven employees were arrested.

City of Visalia Code enforcement also issued cease and desist closure orders to the involved businesses.

They are in various parts of the city.

Police say they will continue actively working with code enforcement to ensure all massage businesses in the city adhere to safety and legal standards.

The following locations were given closure orders:

  • Osaka Massage: 332 West Houston
  • Green Spa Massage: 517 West Murray
  • QQ Massage: 3322 S. Mooney
  • Royal Wellness Spa: 1410 N Ben Maddox
  • Apple Massage: 143 W Walnut
  • Royal Health Massage: 400 W Caldwell #A
  • Beijing Massage: 3112 S Mooney #C

    • Report a correction or typo
    Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.

    Related Topics

    Watch Live
    ON NOW