7 Visalia massage parlors ordered to close following prostitution investigation, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police are cracking down on prostitution at massage businesses.

Over the past two months, officers have been actively investigating nine locations in the city.

They say that's resulted in the discovery of seven of them engaging in activities related to prostitution.

As a result, seven employees were arrested.

City of Visalia Code enforcement also issued cease and desist closure orders to the involved businesses.

They are in various parts of the city.

Police say they will continue actively working with code enforcement to ensure all massage businesses in the city adhere to safety and legal standards.

The following locations were given closure orders:

Osaka Massage: 332 West Houston

Green Spa Massage: 517 West Murray

QQ Massage: 3322 S. Mooney

Royal Wellness Spa: 1410 N Ben Maddox

Apple Massage: 143 W Walnut

Royal Health Massage: 400 W Caldwell #A

Beijing Massage: 3112 S Mooney #C