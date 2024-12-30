Visalia traffic stop turns into police pursuit, driver arrested

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A traffic stop in the South Valley turned into a chase and arrest in Visalia.

At about 1 p.m. Saturday, Visalia police officers attempted to stop a vehicle on Mooney Boulevard and Tulare Avenue.

The vehicle drove off and a pursuit started.

Investigators say the vehicle then stopped in the area of Vassar Avenue and West Street.

The driver 39-year-old Robert Davis ran away and was found hiding in the attic of a nearby home.

He was found after police used the help of a Tulare Police K9.

Davis was booked into jail for various charges and multiple outstanding warrants.