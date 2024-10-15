Washington Union grad Tory Horton out for surgery, ending decorated career at Colorado State

Colorado State wide receiver Tory Horton, a two-time first-team All-Mountain West selection, will miss the rest of the season and end his decorated college career with an injury that will require surgery.

Rams coach Jay Norvell did not specify the injury in a statement Monday night, although Horton left Saturday's game against San Jose State with an apparent knee injury late in the first half. He returned in the second half but was limited and finished the game with seven receptions for 75 yards.

Horton, a two-time team captain who earned first-team All-Mountain West honors in 2022 and 2023, finishes his career just 35 yards shy of Colorado State's career receiving yards record. He spent two seasons with Nevada, where Norvell coached before CSU, before transferring and joining his coach.

"His injury is season-ending, but he will fully recover and have his chance at the next level with the National Football League," Norvell said in a statement. "I am appreciative of Tory's loyalty to the staff and for his sacrifice and leadership to CSU."

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Horton led Colorado State in receiving with 96 receptions for 1,136 yards and eight touchdowns last season. He had 71 receptions for 1,131 yards and eight touchdowns in 2023. Horton had 26 receptions for 353 yards and a score this fall.