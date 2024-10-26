West Hills Community College District partners with Fresno State to offer bachelor's degree options

The West Hills Community College District is making it easier for students to access higher education, thanks to a new partnership with Fresno State.

West Hills Community College District partners with Fresno State to offer bachelor's degree options The West Hills Community College District is making it easier for students to access higher education, thanks to a new partnership with Fresno State.

West Hills Community College District partners with Fresno State to offer bachelor's degree options The West Hills Community College District is making it easier for students to access higher education, thanks to a new partnership with Fresno State.

West Hills Community College District partners with Fresno State to offer bachelor's degree options The West Hills Community College District is making it easier for students to access higher education, thanks to a new partnership with Fresno State.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Jackson Emerson is a Coalinga native in his second year at Coalinga College.

He was drawn to the campus because of their football program and their administration of justice, or AOJ program.

"I'd like to follow in my father's footsteps. He worked here for Coalinga PD for a while," Emerson said.

With goals of becoming a law enforcement officer in the future, he's going to school full-time and working part-time.

Emerson says he enjoys the small class sizes the college offers.

"They really interact with the students rather than having 100 students in the class, and it's just grading a piece of paper. They really get to know you," Emerson said.

He's now considering staying at Coalinga College longer thanks to a new partnership between Fresno State and the West Hills Community College District.

Coalinga College's VP of Educational Services, Sam Aunai, says the new partnership will allow students to take necessary courses at Coalinga or Lemoore Colleges and earn a bachelor's degree in criminology. A degree in a social science program will also be available but has not been finalized.

"Having the opportunity for students to obtain a bachelor's degree is significant because in this community of Coalinga, only about 12% of its population have a bachelor's degree, and that's low," Aunai said.

With Fresno state about 70 miles from Coalinga, transportation can become an issue for students.

Coalinga College Dean of Educational Services, Bobbi Mahfood, says that offering a bachelor's degree in criminology, it allows students to advance their economic opportunities.

"You're looking at some of the biggest employers in our area and with this program, we're removing the barriers to education and it allows the students to get fully educated, go to work and it really takes away any of the obstacles," Mahfood said.

Students will have dedicated support services to help them navigate graduation requirements. The program launches in Fall of 2025 and is expected to significantly increase the number of associate degree holders transferring to four-year programs and the completion rates for both degrees.

"We're hoping that the program will be successful, it will grow and eventually, we can offer other degrees through Fresno State as well," Mahfood said.

More information about the program will be released as it becomes available.

Students who would like more information can visit Student Services on campus at Coalinga College or click here.

For news updates, follow Jessica Harrington on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.