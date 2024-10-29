Westboro Baptist Church met with counter-demonstration outside Fresno high school

A hate group came to southeast Fresno on Monday and was met with love.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A counter-demonstration took place at Roosevelt High School in southeast Fresno on Monday in response to a planned protest there by the Westboro Baptist Church.

The church is designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center and is known for its anti-gay beliefs.

Balloons of every color of the rainbow lined the fence of Roosevelt High, though the reason they're here wasn't intended it be a celebration.

Weeks ago, the Westboro Baptist Church announced plans to protest in front of the school because of the LGBTQ+ friendly clubs on campus.

"We decided we wanted to send a message that hate is not welcome here in Fresno. We think what they stand for and the message they're trying to send to the youth in our city is unacceptable," said Jason Scott with LGBTQ Fresno.

More than a hundred people showed up at the corner of Tulare and Cedar to stand against hate.

When a few protesters did arrive, the many rainbow umbrellas were used to block the messages.

"When I found out I was like, 'What?' And just seeing them come out and show so much hate to people, it's just not it," said student Jolie Monson.

Religious leaders and people from all backgrounds and ages gathered to show support for the LGBTQ+ residents targeted by the hate group.

"I don't think they represent our community and I don't think they represent the religious community in general.," said Scott.

The few protesters only stayed long enough to share their message, which ended up only being a few minutes.

Organizers of the counter-demonstration say it was long enough to for the group see they were outnumbered.

The Fresno Police Department also had a stepped up presence in the area during the demonstration, ensuring everyone stayed safe.

