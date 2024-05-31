Wheel of Fortune contestant search happening at Tachi Palace this weekend

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Wheel of Fortune fans have a chance to make it onto the iconic show at Tachi Palace Casino Resort in Lemoore this weekend.

Hopeful contestants will be given 30 seconds to convince producers they deserve a spot on "America's Game Show."

Tryouts will be held from 10 am to 1 pm on Sunday.

Ahead of the event, Wheel Social Correspondent and host Pat Sakjak's daughter, Maggie Sajak, joined Action News to talk about what producers are looking for in contestants and what makes the show so timeless.

