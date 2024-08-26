Where gas prices stand across Central Valley ahead of Labor Day travel

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It may be the start of a new week, but some are already thinking ahead to their Labor Day Weekend plans.

The holiday is a popular time for people to get in one more summer vacation before the season ends.

GasBuddy reports the average gas prices in Fresno went up 4.2 cents in the last week, which is averaging $4.32 as of August 26.

Prices overall in Fresno are 7.4 cents lower than a month ago.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest gas in Fresno County is at the Mono Winds Casino for $3.79.

In Merced, the cheapest gas is $3.87 at Delhi 5 Star.

For Visalia, the Fastrip on Hermosa has a gallon going for $3.75.

If you're hitting the road to any of your destinations, avoid leaving on Thursday or Friday afternoon.

To drive back home, experts say the best time is Sunday or Monday morning.

For news updates, follow Ana Torrea on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.